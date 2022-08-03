Columbia County Report: FGC welcomes new students, FDOT prepares to build roundabout

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting a one-stop enrollment day on Thursday and the Florida Department of Transportation is changing traffic patterns on a major road.

FGC Enrollment Day

The Fall 2022 One-Stop Enrollment Day event at FGC is aimed at helping prospective students do everything they need to start classes including applying for admission, registering for classes, getting a student ID, and financial aid services.

Students can even get a tour of the campus.

“We’re gonna explain things like buying your books, how to change or add classes, how to get your financial aid set up, which can also be very intimidating, but we take that out of the process by doing a one-stop enrollment day like this,” said Tony Cardenas, FGC Vice President of Student Affairs and Public Information.

Open enrollment day runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson S. Rivers Library and Media Center. Students can register ahead of time or just show up. Click here to register.

FGC Summer Graduation

Florida Gateway College is also preparing for a special event next week. They are holding a summer graduation ceremony.

“It’s our first summer graduation, we have 80 students that will be walking across the stage, that’s exciting this is the first time we’re doing that,” said Cardenas.

School officials say they decided to hold the summer graduation after receiving feedback from students and their families.

The graduation will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the gym.

FDOT U.S. 41 Road Changes

Drivers in Columbia County should expect detours along U.S. 41 and Bascom Norris Drive starting on Wednesday night as the Florida Department of Transportation prepares drivers for a new traffic pattern starting on Thursday.

People will begin driving in the circular pattern that will eventually be the first roundabout intersection in Lake City. FDOT officials say drivers will see signs, barrels, and increased law enforcement at the location for the next few days.

Four detours will be put in place on U.S. 41 and Bascom Norris Drive:

Bascom Norris Drive East Detour: Wednesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., drivers who wish to take Bascom Norris east will be detoured south on Lake Jeffery Road, left on U.S. 90, and left on U.S. 41 to reconnect with Bascom Norris Drive.

Bascom Norris Drive West Detour: Wednesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., drivers who wish to take Bascom Norris west will be detoured south on U.S. 41, right on U.S. 90 and right on Lake Jeffery Road to connect with Bascom Norris Drive.

U.S. 41 North Detour: Wednesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., drivers headed north on U.S. 41 will turn right on Bascom Norris Drive, north on U.S. 441, left onto Valdosta Road, left onto Guerdon Street and turn right to reconnect with U.S. 41.

U.S. 41 South Detour: Wednesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., drivers headed south on U.S. 41 will be detoured left on Guerdon Street, right on Valdosta Road, right on U.S. 441 and right on Bascom Norris Drive to reconnect with U.S. 41.

Anderson Columbia Construction Inc. has been hired by the state for $6.1 million to complete the project in the fall of 2022.

