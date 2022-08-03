Gainesville commissioners consider plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial plan to end exclusionary zoning throughout the City of Gainesville is being considered by city commissioners on Thursday night.

The proposed ordinance would change much of the city’s single-family zoning to allow for multi-family units. It’s a plan designed to increase the supply of affordable housing and create walkable neighborhoods, however, many residents have voiced their opposition.

On Tuesday, Alachua County Commissioners unanimously voted unanimously to oppose the plan to end single-family zoning. Then on Wednesday, a rally of residents in the Porter’s Quarters neighborhood protested the plan as well.

If commissioners pass the plan to allow four-unit buildings and duplexes to be built would be sent to the state for approval before going into effect.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” protested the zoning plan on Tuesday. They oppose the plan to change more than half of the city’s neighborhoods. One of the concerns was over the environmental impact of building more densely packed homes.

“That is not what makes this town attractive or livable,” said Karon Kadle. “It also means tearing down more trees. Another stupid idea.”

The group One Thousand Friends of Florida announced their opposition to the proposal as well.

