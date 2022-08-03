Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away.
Officers say he ran several red lights before abandoning the vehicle on Southwest 35th Court.
A K9 unit tracked green, finding him nearby the abandoned vehicle.
TRENDING: Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
Green is charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding police.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.