Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle

Tahj Green, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away.

Officers say he ran several red lights before abandoning the vehicle on Southwest 35th Court.

A K9 unit tracked green, finding him nearby the abandoned vehicle.

Green is charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding police.

