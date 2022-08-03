Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday.

It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church.

The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city.

They will discuss housing, gentrification, and development in Gainesville.

Speakers include Gainesville Voices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters community organizer, and more.

