Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday.

It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church.

RELATED: Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting

The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city.

RELATED: Attorney says Gainesville City Commission could face legal challenges over possible zoning changes

They will discuss housing, gentrification, and development in Gainesville.

Speakers include Gainesville Voices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters community organizer, and more.

RELATED: Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu