Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot.

The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings are increasing.

“These younger generations with these guns, it’s crazy,” said Mattie Smith.

Smith has been living in Cedar Grove for 52 years and said gun violence hasn’t increased much until now.

“It’s frightening to be somewhere where you can’t just sit out and enjoy yourself,” said Smith.

Smith claims she’s witnessed shootings in that same street just a week ago.

“Bullets fragment and bullets were just right there in from of my house,” claims Smith. “It could’ve gone in the window.”

Gainesville Fire rescue crews reported that while a Gainesville police officer was responding to the shooting, they crashed on east university avenue.

The officer is said to be okay. Many residents that TV20 spoke to, urge police to monitor their community.

“Well, I hope the police would come around more often. You might see them once in a while, but they need to patrol a little more often,” claimed Smith.

According to police, the victim is expected to survive. Some Cedar Grove residents say they will be installing cameras in their homes for their families’ safety.

