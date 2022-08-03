Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Breyerfest was in person this year at the Kentucky Horse Park.
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who was chosen to be a model and guest horse at this event.
RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights part two of the Goldmark Farm tour
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.