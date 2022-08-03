Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Breyerfest was in person this year at the Kentucky Horse Park.

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who was chosen to be a model and guest horse at this event.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights part two of the Goldmark Farm tour

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.