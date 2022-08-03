Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston.

State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning

They say he swerved across the road where he hit a 49-year-old woman driving north.

Both vehicles flipped.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Residents rally against the city's plan to eliminate single-family zoning
City commissioners will meet to vote on this decision tomorrow.
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
Marion County families learn about breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding week
‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active-shooter training
Law enforcement officers are making sure they're prepared to keep schools safe.
‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active shooter training