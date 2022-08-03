Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston.

State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning

They say he swerved across the road where he hit a 49-year-old woman driving north.

Both vehicles flipped.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

