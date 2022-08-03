Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston.
State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning
They say he swerved across the road where he hit a 49-year-old woman driving north.
Both vehicles flipped.
The man was taken to the hospital.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
