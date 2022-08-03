Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight.

His car veered off the roadway and struck a tree along the north shoulder of the road.

Rescue crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

