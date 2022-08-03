Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday.

The event will be at 2 p.m.

It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala.

Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding.

This will go towards helping them on their mission to support the community.

The three non-profits are Empowered: the Rock, Wings of Faith, and His House for Her.

