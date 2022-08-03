Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday.
The event will be at 2 p.m.
It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala.
Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding.
This will go towards helping them on their mission to support the community.
The three non-profits are Empowered: the Rock, Wings of Faith, and His House for Her.
