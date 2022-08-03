Marion County families learn about breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding week

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Started in 2016 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, the first week of Aug. is World Breastfeeding Week.

Wednesday the Marion County Department of Health held a resource fair to educate families on breastfeeding.

Marion-DoH Breastfeeding Coordinator Ericka Moore explained that one of the main benefits is the increase in immunity of the baby. It can also reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer for mothers.

“The really neat thing is that when baby or mother encounters any type of pathogens in the air, mom body makes antibodies and it goes into the breast milk and it passes directly on to the baby,” Moore said.

Several families got to go home with prizes like ‘diaper cakes’ and other baby supplies.

People also go to learn about the benefits of car seats and cribs.

