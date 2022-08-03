MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County

TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under control in a matter of minutes.

This developing story will be updated if any additional information is released.

