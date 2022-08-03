North Central Florida Treasures: Selden Cypress door company

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history in Palatka of once a thriving cypress door company in Palatka. The Selden Cypress Door Co. established in 1895 on the banks of the St. Johns River specialized in board feet of cypress trees. By 1910 Selden Door company was producing 80,000 board feet per day, and 60 thousand shingles per day made out of cypress trees.

Selden employed as many as 600 people at one time, evolving its business with shipping and access to railroad transportation, they took on more tasks. Evolving from lumber and shingle business to a furniture business building doors as well, all made out of cypress wood.

The Selden Cypress Door Company closed their doors in 2002, the building is still located on the banks of the St. Johns River.

