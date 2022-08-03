Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock.

And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination.

during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.

The slogan is now “Florida’s Natural Wonder.”

it was developed after two years of research and determined Marion County’s reputation as a home to horses, springs, sunshine, and wide open spaces.

