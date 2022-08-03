Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock.

And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination.

during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.

The slogan is now “Florida’s Natural Wonder.”

it was developed after two years of research and determined Marion County’s reputation as a home to horses, springs, sunshine, and wide open spaces.

