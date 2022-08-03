OPD investigates skeletal remains found in the woods

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Major Crimes detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found in Ocala on Wednesday.

Ocala Police Department officers say just before 5 a.m. a group of homeless people called 911 after finding a human skull. It was found in the woods behind a warehouse on Southwest 17th Street.

Detectives believe the remains have been there for several months. At this time there is no evidence of foul play.

