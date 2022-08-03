Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Biscuits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If homemade biscuits remind you of a special time spent with your grandmother you are in luck with this recipe. While traditional recipes call for a long list of ingredients this recipe only needs 4 items. That will save you time in the kitchen and give you more time with your family. Enjoy!

Ingredients

½ cup melted butter

4½ cups of Bisquick

1 cup lemon-lime soda (7-UP or Sprite)

1 cup sour cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Put butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish or black iron skillet . Pour melted butter into the dish. Mix baking mix, lemon-lime soda, and sour cream together in a bowl until dough holds together and is sticky. Turn dough onto a floured work surface and roll into 1-inch thick circle. Cut circles out of dough using a cookie cutter or the rim of a wine glass and place in the melted butter. Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove dish from oven and let stand until biscuits have absorbed all the butter.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Candy Sushi

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.