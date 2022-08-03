Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Biscuits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If homemade biscuits remind you of a special time spent with your grandmother you are in luck with this recipe. While traditional recipes call for a long list of ingredients this recipe only needs 4 items. That will save you time in the kitchen and give you more time with your family. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- ½ cup melted butter
- 4½ cups of Bisquick
- 1 cup lemon-lime soda (7-UP or Sprite)
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Put butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish or black iron skillet .
- Pour melted butter into the dish.
- Mix baking mix, lemon-lime soda, and sour cream together in a bowl until dough holds together and is sticky.
- Turn dough onto a floured work surface and roll into 1-inch thick circle.
- Cut circles out of dough using a cookie cutter or the rim of a wine glass and place in the melted butter.
- Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.
- Remove dish from oven and let stand until biscuits have absorbed all the butter.
