Pitcher Brandon Sproat to return to Gators in 2023

Righty earned nine wins, including five in his final six starts of 2022
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat stands on the mound during warm ups before the Gators game...
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat stands on the mound during warm ups before the Gators game against Arkansas.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The month of August doesn’t typically deliver big news in college baseball. That is, unless, your team’s ace cannot agree to terms with the franchise that drafted him. That is the case with Florida Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat.

The hard-throwing righthander is coming back for another season in Orange and Blue, and the move comes as a surprise considering Sproat was taken by the New York Mets in round three of the Major League Baseball draft two weeks ago. However, the Aug. 1 deadline to sign came and went without an agreement in place, and so another year of college it shall be for the native of Pace.

Sproat went 9-4 as a third year sophomore with a ERA of 3.41 and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched. He really hit his stride once he inherited the role of Friday night starter after Hunter Barco was lost for the season with an injury. Sproat won five of his final six starts, posting a 1.59 ERA in that stretch, and pitched into the sixth inning or later in each of his final 10 starts.

