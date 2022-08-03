Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters.

People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision.

Some residents said they are angry about how this may impact the environment.

“That is not what makes this town attractive or livable,” said Karon Kadle. “It also means tearing down more trees. Another stupid idea.”

One Thousand Friends of Florida opposes the proposal, too.

City commissioners will vote on the proposal on August 4th at 5:30 pm.

