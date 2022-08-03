Tee Time Week Eight: Hole of the Week (No. 3 at Ironwood GC)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of Tee Time brings us to Ironwood Golf Club for the final installment of “Hole of the Week.”

Chris Pinson is joined by head pro, Eric Thomas, on the third tee box to discuss what makes the par-4 third hole the best test of golf on the course.

As the longest par-4 on the course, the third hole puts a premium on hitting the fairway. With water running down the left side of the hole, and the woods lining the right side, each player must decide if they want to play it safe, short of the water, or try smash a long drive to a fairway that bottlenecks about 150 yards out from the hole. Deciding to layup means the approach shot will be a much longer attempt than most amateurs would like, but your ball can be safe and dry in the fairway. As for the long hitters, if they manage to sail the water and avoid slicing their ball into the woods, then their chance of making par or better significantly increases.

The green is guarded by a pair of bunkers - one on the right and one on the left side - but is a generously-sized landing spot for your approach shot. The putting surface slopes back to front, so if the pin is in the middle or back of the green, then you’ll want to keep your approach short of the hole so you can be aggressive with your uphill putt.

Ironwood is located at 2100 NE 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. If you’d like to make a tee time or reserve a lesson with Eric Thomas click here.

