Three men arrested after leading Columbia County deputies on a chase

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested three men who deputies say robbed a store and led them on a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies arrested Travice Davis, 33, Kelvin Hubbard, 33, and Trenese Brown, 31 after leading deputies on a chase after attempting a traffic stop.

Deputies gave chase and were able to lay down spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle and apprehend the three suspects.

