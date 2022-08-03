Three men arrested after leading Columbia County deputies on a chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested three men who deputies say robbed a store and led them on a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies arrested Travice Davis, 33, Kelvin Hubbard, 33, and Trenese Brown, 31 after leading deputies on a chase after attempting a traffic stop.

Deputies gave chase and were able to lay down spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle and apprehend the three suspects.

