‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active-shooter training

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first day of school just one week away, Alachua County deputies say school safety is one of their top priorities.

Deputies are conducted active shooter training at the old Myra Terwilliger elementary school.

Alachua County Sherrifs’ office has been doing active shooter training since about 1999.

This year, the department is conducted joint training with other school resource deputies like the High Springs police department, Lafayette County sheriff’s office, and the University of Florida police department.

Lieutenant Richard Lalonde said officers are learning top-notch practices.

“It’s above what the industry standard is. Not only do we do the training today but during school breaks, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or spring break,” said Lalonde. “We also continue that training.”

During one of the exercises, deputies used a high-tech simulator to practice.

Even though the bullets used weren’t real, deputies still wore protective gear to stay safe.

No students were on campus during the training.

Alachua County deputies will continue training other school officers during the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

