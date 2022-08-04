Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night.

Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road.

When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off.

The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road.

Three people fled from the crash.

Black was found hiding under a truck.

And two 16-year-olds were found hiding in a dumpster with minor injuries from the crash.

Black is charged with grand theft of a vehicle fleeing and eluding hit and run and child abuse.

TRENDING: Past and present pop culture is being preserved in a University of Florida library

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Northern Turnpike Extension Project study area
Northern Turnpike Extension Project paused by FDOT
Alachua County man arrested after hit-and-run
New UF Health Shands CEO
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST