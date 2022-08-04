Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night.

Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road.

When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off.

The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road.

Three people fled from the crash.

Black was found hiding under a truck.

And two 16-year-olds were found hiding in a dumpster with minor injuries from the crash.

Black is charged with grand theft of a vehicle fleeing and eluding hit and run and child abuse.

