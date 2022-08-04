Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the chin scratch love Bak. This little kitty is the perfect cuddle buddy and would love to find a forever home.

Next, we have Bak’s sibling Skool. This cat wants someone who can appreciate the sweetness of life.

We have a familiar face today with one pup Dainty Dave. This guy will be your friend for life and will go on all sorts of adventures.

Lastly is the very happy girl Hope. This dog is deaf, but that doesn’t stop her from playing and giving all the love and attention that’s needed.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

