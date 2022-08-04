Day one of Gator football fall camp

Napier issuing challenges to players and staff alike in early days of preseason
Gators open season vs. Utah Sept. 3
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A wise coach once said, that there is something fresh about the first day of practice, it’s like putting on a new pair of socks. That’s the feeling the Gators have now experienced after day one of fall camp.

Florida hit the field on Wednesday, exactly one month before the season kicks off against Utah. There are a lot of questions from the outside as to how this team will look under head coach Billy Napier and what the new leader’s approach will be.

One player who doesn’t have to guess is offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, who followed Napier to Gainesville from Lafayette, Louisiana. The pair helped the Ragin’ Cajuns win the Sun Belt Conference title as Napier was in the process of taking the UF job.

“He’s the same guy, he comes with the same energy,” said Torrence. “He isn’t a big rah-rah guy, it’s a calm, but still a nice a commanding presence with him.”

Napier aspires to make fall camp as demanding as possible for his Gators.

“We want to work really hard, but we’re going to work smart,” said Napier. “It’s one thing to know. It’s another thing to do. I think we’ve got to take the hearing, and we’ve got to do the doing. Training camp is going to be difficult. It’s going to challenge the intangibles of not only the players, but the staff as well.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Knights coming off 11-1 season
Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights
Ironwood GC, No. 3
Tee Time Week Eight: Hole of the Week (No. 3 at Ironwood GC)
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who is retiring after the season, smiles as he...
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully dies at age 94
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat stands on the mound during warm ups before the Gators game...
Pitcher Brandon Sproat to return to Gators in 2023