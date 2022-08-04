Day one of Gator football fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A wise coach once said, that there is something fresh about the first day of practice, it’s like putting on a new pair of socks. That’s the feeling the Gators have now experienced after day one of fall camp.

Florida hit the field on Wednesday, exactly one month before the season kicks off against Utah. There are a lot of questions from the outside as to how this team will look under head coach Billy Napier and what the new leader’s approach will be.

One player who doesn’t have to guess is offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, who followed Napier to Gainesville from Lafayette, Louisiana. The pair helped the Ragin’ Cajuns win the Sun Belt Conference title as Napier was in the process of taking the UF job.

“He’s the same guy, he comes with the same energy,” said Torrence. “He isn’t a big rah-rah guy, it’s a calm, but still a nice a commanding presence with him.”

Napier aspires to make fall camp as demanding as possible for his Gators.

“We want to work really hard, but we’re going to work smart,” said Napier. “It’s one thing to know. It’s another thing to do. I think we’ve got to take the hearing, and we’ve got to do the doing. Training camp is going to be difficult. It’s going to challenge the intangibles of not only the players, but the staff as well.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.