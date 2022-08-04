Drug ring busted in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him.

He was sentenced to 300 months.

The other members of the group got sentences ranging from 24 to 188 months.

FBI and DEA agents worked with local agencies for almost two years on this case.

The drugs were being brought in from Mexico.

Authorities seized $33,000 in cash, 12 guns, crystal meth, cocaine, and heroin adding up to $1,500,000.

TRENDING STORY: OPD investigates skeletal remains found in the woods

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

First Day of Gator football fall camp
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
The utility provider won’t charge late fees through September.
GRU temporarily waives late fees
GRU temporarily waives late fees