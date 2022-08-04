Drug ring busted in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him.

He was sentenced to 300 months.

The other members of the group got sentences ranging from 24 to 188 months.

FBI and DEA agents worked with local agencies for almost two years on this case.

The drugs were being brought in from Mexico.

Authorities seized $33,000 in cash, 12 guns, crystal meth, cocaine, and heroin adding up to $1,500,000.

