Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his four children and a family friend. The other driver involved in the crash was also killed.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois.

Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, his four children, ages 5 to 13, and a 13-year-old family friend around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The van collided with a car on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Also killed was the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Illinois.

Police have said both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the Dobosz family in the wake of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Saint Leo University’s location in Lake city will celebrate its 25-year anniversary
Saint Leo University’s location in Lake city will celebrate its 25-year anniversary
Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope
Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the...
Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on...
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Closing arguments in Brittney Griner’s drug case in Russia