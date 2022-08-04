First Lady Casey DeSantis launches Florida Cancer Connect

FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that she has breast cancer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect.

The program provides information cancer treatment, tools to help caregivers, and stories from survivors.

The website located at flcancerconnect.com, was launched by the First Lady who was joined by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, Dr. Scot Ackerman, MD, and some survivors.

The First Lady was public with her battle with the disease.

In the US, Florida ranks second in newly diagnosed cancer cases.

The website offers tools to help Floridians understand cancer research and prevention programs, locate healthcare providers specializing in cancer care, navigate the complexities of cancer related insurance coverage, obtain caregiver resources, and hear stories from survivors.

The survivor stories will be located in the ‘Letters of Strength’ section of the website and will be added to more over time.

