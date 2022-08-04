First Lady Casey DeSantis launches Florida Cancer Connect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect.

The program provides information cancer treatment, tools to help caregivers, and stories from survivors.

The website located at flcancerconnect.com, was launched by the First Lady who was joined by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, Dr. Scot Ackerman, MD, and some survivors.

When I was going through my cancer fight, I saw the need for a centralized hub that housed everything patients and caretakers could need while dealing with this disease, Florida Cancer Connect arms Floridians with valuable knowledge while instilling hope into the lives of those facing cancer by sharing positive survivor stories. Our mission with this website is simple – make the cancer battle easier and instill hope in those fighting.

The First Lady was public with her battle with the disease.

In the US, Florida ranks second in newly diagnosed cancer cases.

The website offers tools to help Floridians understand cancer research and prevention programs, locate healthcare providers specializing in cancer care, navigate the complexities of cancer related insurance coverage, obtain caregiver resources, and hear stories from survivors.

The survivor stories will be located in the ‘Letters of Strength’ section of the website and will be added to more over time.

