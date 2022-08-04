Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning

GNV city commissioners will discuss changes in RTS services plan for single-family zoning
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss changes in RTS services on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the city hall.

RELATED: Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning

They will discuss the regional transit system that changes to coincide with the semesters for UF and Santa Fe College.

The changes that are looking to be made fall into several categories.

RELATED: Attorney says Gainesville City Commission could face legal challenges over possible zoning changes

These include routes with no changes, routes with modified services, new routes, and discontinued routes.

These changes are expected to be approved and put into effect on August 15.

They will also be meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the controversial plan for single-family zoning.

RELATED: Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting

