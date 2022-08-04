Gainesville city commissioners will meet to discuss changes in RTS services and the controversial plan for single-family zoning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss changes in RTS services on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the city hall.

They will discuss the regional transit system that changes to coincide with the semesters for UF and Santa Fe College.

The changes that are looking to be made fall into several categories.

These include routes with no changes, routes with modified services, new routes, and discontinued routes.

These changes are expected to be approved and put into effect on August 15.

They will also be meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the controversial plan for single-family zoning.

