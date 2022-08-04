Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week

As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first.

On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. and from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., they will be in the Lincoln Middle School area.

They will also be doing this on Monday, August 8 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. for Littlewood Elementary and Westwood Middle School.

Lastly, They will be out on Tuesday, August 9th from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Stephen Foster Elementary and Gainesville High School.

