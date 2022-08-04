Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday.

Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.

She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in the face.

When police tried to arrest him, he ran.

Police also found .5 g of MDPV on Thompkins.

