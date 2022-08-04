GFR crews rescue people trapped in flipped SUV

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville on Thursday.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around noon at the intersection of Northeast 15th Street and 16th Avenue.

A car and an SUV collided causing the SUV to flip on its side.

GFR crews rescued the people trapped inside the SUV. Two patients were taken to UF Health for treatment.

