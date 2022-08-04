GRU temporarily waives late fees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is temporarily waiving late fees to help lessen the burden of higher utility bills.

The utility provider won’t charge late fees through September.

GRU officials say customers’ bills are higher because of an increase in the price of natural gas, and because households use more air conditioning this time of year.

