GRU temporarily waives late fees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is temporarily waiving late fees to help lessen the burden of higher utility bills.

The utility provider won’t charge late fees through September.

GRU officials say customers’ bills are higher because of an increase in the price of natural gas, and because households use more air conditioning this time of year.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.