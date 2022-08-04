New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

Ed Jimenez, former CEO of UF Health Shands
Ed Jimenez, former CEO of UF Health Shands(UF Health)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place.

UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.

Jimenez was appointed CEO of UF Health Shands in 2014 after first joining the hospital system in 2010 as chief operating officer.

Kelly has worked for the hospital system since October 2012. He led the Finance & Accounting teams.

“Jim has been an invaluable part of the UF Health Shands leadership team for a number of years and has been instrumental in the system’s growth and stability,” said David R. Nelson, M.D., senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health. “I know that Jim, Chief Operating Officer Traci d’Auguste, Vice President of Finance Bob Thornton and our other hospital leaders will work hard to maintain a culture of excellence, while focusing on our commitment to delivering the highest-quality care possible and a great patient experience for all who seek our help.”

Kelly earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the State University of New York at Albany. Before working at UF Health Shands, Kelly worked as corporate controller for Partners HealthCare System in Boston.

