Northern Turnpike Extension Project paused by FDOT

OCOEE, Fla. (WCJB) - After opposition from residents in multiple North Central Florida counties, the Florida Department of Transportation will not pursue the project to extend the Florida Turnpike.

The department studied four potential routes for the Northern Turnpike Extension Project. FDOT officials determined all of the routes had concerns based on community feedback.

Community groups have complained the project would have negatively impacted the environment and bypassed smaller communities.

Instead, the department is dedicating resources to improving the Interstate 75 corridor as the turnpike project is reconsidered.

“The goal of every project is to ensure all needs are met, environmental concerns are addressed, and community characteristics are protected,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The region and local community should be assured that as we continue to refine and develop viable corridor concepts for this area, it will include extensive engagement with community leaders and the community as a whole.”

RELATED: FDOT holds public kickoff meeting for Turnpike Extension Project

In 2021, SB 100 directed FDOT to study the possibility of extending the turnpike in Citrus, Levy, Marion, and Sumter counties. The department was asked to submit a final report by Dec. 31, 2022.

The department decided the report will not recommend a specific corridor and the department will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.