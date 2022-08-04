Putnam County man dies in crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County.
The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes.
The truck ended up crashing into a ditch.
Troopers say he died on the scene.
