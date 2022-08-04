Putnam County man dies in crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County.

The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes.

The truck ended up crashing into a ditch.

Troopers say he died on the scene.

