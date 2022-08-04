Putnam County man dies in crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County.

The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes.

The truck ended up crashing into a ditch.

Troopers say he died on the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Putnam County man dies in crash
Countdown To Kickoff: North Marion Colts
The pressure is on the Gator defense
First Lady Casey DeSantis launches Florida Cancer Connect