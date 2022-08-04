Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”

The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”.

“It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito.

Queen of Peace church members and Family Promise partner to propose a facility that will provide transitional housing for homeless people.

“The main thrust of the building is to provide a place where people of all ages can receive faith formation, have retreats, and gather,” said Pastor Al.

Church members said the goal is to end homelessness. They plan to take individuals in who may have been evicted or lost their jobs until they find new opportunities.

“Our parish would be very proud to say lay your head here for a while and we’ll help you get back to gainful employment and dignified housing,” said Pastor Al.

However, the plan raises concerns for some, who believe it will draw homeless people to Haile Plantation.

“I certainly think the concerns of the people residing in this community are very important,” said resident Jill Day.

According to church staff, the facility’s been a 35-year plan in the making.

In the public meeting section, residents expressed their concerns about safety and health.

“The people living around the area, adjacent to the facility, definitely need their concerns to be heard,” said Day.

Church staff said families must pass mental and drug exams before being brought to the proposed facility.

TRENDING STORY: GFR crews rescue people trapped in flipped SUV

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.