Saint Leo University’s location in Lake city will celebrate its 25-year anniversary

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Saint Leo University’s Lake City location celebrates 25-year anniversary on Thursday.

The event will start with an open house at 5 p.m. and that will run until 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the center at 149 SE College Place in building 101.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with light refreshments, tours, chances to win prizes, and more.

You can learn about the 15 programs offered throughout the evening.

The event is open to the public.

