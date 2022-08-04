Saint Leo University’s location in Lake city will celebrate its 25-year anniversary

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Saint Leo University’s Lake City location celebrates 25-year anniversary on Thursday.

The event will start with an open house at 5 p.m. and that will run until 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the center at 149 SE College Place in building 101.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with light refreshments, tours, chances to win prizes, and more.

You can learn about the 15 programs offered throughout the evening.

The event is open to the public.

