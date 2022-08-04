Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections.

Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300.

It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.

