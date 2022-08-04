UF comes in 2nd among public universities for economic return and financial security for students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF ranks 2nd nationally among public universities for economic return and financial security for students.

The ranking comes from a group called Degree Choices, which reviewed more than 2,000 schools.

UF even ranked higher than schools such as MIT.

UF President Kent Fuchs was pleased with the announcement and said those who graduate from the University of Florida will walk away with an exceptionally valuable degree.

