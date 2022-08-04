UF extends the contract of track and field coach Mike Holloway

Holloway has been at the helm for 12 NCAA titles, including an outdoor sweep in 2022
Gator track and field coach won three NCAA titles in 2022
Gator track and field coach won three NCAA titles in 2022(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Florida to three national championships this past school year, Gator track and field coach Mike Holloway has signed a contract extension that will keep him at UF for the next 10 years.

The deal places Holloway among the highest-paid coaches in collegiate track and field and pushes his contract through 2032. Holloway coaches both the Florida men and women and has accumulated 12 NCAA championships and 16 SEC titles in his tenure. Holloway is one of six coaches in Division I history to win at least ten NCAA track and field team championships.

In 2022, the Florida men and women swept the outdoor NCAA championships, becoming just the third school to accomplish that feat. The UF women also claimed the indoor title for the program’s first national crown indoors since 1992.

Holloway also was the coach of the U.S. men’s track and field Olympic team last summer in Tokyo.

