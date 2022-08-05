Brick City Center for the Arts will have the opening reception for the Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life opening reception will open on Friday.
It is located at the Brick City Center for the Arts.
The exhibit is a collaborative effort of Marion Senior Services and Marion Cultural Alliance that celebrates aging.
TRENDING: Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
They do this through art, stories, and education.
It will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There are also free educational lunches to help promote healthy aging.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.