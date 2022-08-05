A Buchholz High School student has designed a new video game

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interest in video games that began early childhood led Buchholz High School junior, Noah Hunter, to create his own game design company named Raptor Studios.

Less than a year into founding the company, Hunter has released his first major game.

“The name of the game is Sanguine Heir and sanguine means blood red and it describes the main villain of the game. Through the game you’re fighting an army of skeletons that have taken over your kingdom, so you’re trying to fight them to save the kingdom” described Hunter.

The free game is available to download on a windows computer.

Hunter described his game design style as old-school resembling those of the late 90′s and early 2000′s, “That time period of late 90′s, early 2000′s game design peaked as far as game play without having the forced payments that a lot of games new games have” said Hunter.

Hunter plans to study business when he goes to college and he will to use this experience with game design.

“Using this business to start will help me figure out how to run a business but low risk because there is no investment, there is no one else, it is just me and it will help me in the future for business goals” said Hunter.

Hunter hopes to inspire his peers by starting his very own company, “starting this business it will help my generation case it will show a role model of someone there age that it is possible to start a business and you can do it” said Hunter.

CLICK HERE to download the game and support Hunter.

