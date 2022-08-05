Dexter hoping to make impact on Gator defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mental toughness and technique will be among the major focus points for the Gators during fall camp. That’s especially the case on defense, where Florida allowed the fourth-most points per game in the SEC last season and finished next-to-last in turnover differential.

One defensive player who’s generating some buzz is defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. The junior is appearing on preseason All-SEC and All-American lists, and could even move from defensive tackle to an end position at times.

Dexter also became a father in the off-season, and that provides quite enough motivation to play well.

“Before I was a dad, it was kind of like everything I was doing, it was kind of for me almost, like my goals,” said Dexter. “Everything I do now is trying to set his life up for the better, and it’s just been a blessing.”

Florida co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer says Dexter is one of the hardest-working players on the defense.

“I think he’s a student of the game,” said Spencer. “He’s constantly in my office trying to perfect his craft. One time I asked him, could I borrow my office so you could get out of here one or two times?”

Spencer has spent some time coaching in the NFL, most recently with the New York Giants, and believes Dexter has pro potential.

“I’m careful making comparisons, but I will. He Reminds me a lot of a combination of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence,” said Spencer. “Not as big as Dex, but kind of more Leonard’s body type. As I talk to him I do say there are many similarities between you and those guys right there.”

Dexter had 2.5 of Florida’s 37 sacks last year. The Gators kick off Sept. 3 vs. Utah.

