Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire.

Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive.

The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation and returned to their owner.

GFR personnel conducted training with UF’s small animal hospital earlier this week to learn how to handle just this type of situation.

