Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire.

Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive.

The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation and returned to their owner.

GFR personnel conducted training with UF’s small animal hospital earlier this week to learn how to handle just this type of situation.

TRENDING STORY: New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

The commission voted to table to the proposal until their next meeting.
Lake City proposes new city manager candidate
Lake City proposes new city manager candidate
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER