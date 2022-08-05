Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade on Friday.

The event is hosted by the Florida Army National Guard.

The ceremony will start at 2 pm.

It will be held at the Camp Blanding joint training center post headquarters.

That is building 2300 on 5629 SR 16 in west Starke.

The dress code for military personnel is duty uniform and for others is business casual.

