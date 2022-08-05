FWC and First Lady Casey DeSantis launch the Florida Python Challenge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Python Challenge kicked off Friday morning with over 800 participants from around the country.

The goal of the event is to collect and remove as many invasive Burmese Pythons from the Florida Everglades as possible.

This comes shortly after FWC announced they had hit a milestone of removing more than 10,000 pythons in Florida.

The challenge runs from August 5th until Sunday, August 14th at 5 pm.

Participants can earn up to $2,500 for removing these pythons.

In order to participate in the challenge, a free online course must be completed, along with a $25 registration fee.

