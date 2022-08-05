FWC and First Lady Casey DeSantis launch the Florida Python Challenge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Python Challenge kicked off Friday morning with over 800 participants from around the country.

The goal of the event is to collect and remove as many invasive Burmese Pythons from the Florida Everglades as possible.

This comes shortly after FWC announced they had hit a milestone of removing more than 10,000 pythons in Florida.

The challenge runs from August 5th until Sunday, August 14th at 5 pm.

Participants can earn up to $2,500 for removing these pythons.

In order to participate in the challenge, a free online course must be completed, along with a $25 registration fee.

Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief