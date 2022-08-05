Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night.

The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue.

A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen.

Crews were able to ventilate the building and remove the smoke from the fire.

