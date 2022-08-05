Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire

Gainesville firefighter put out a fire at an apartment building
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night.

The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue.

 A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. 

Crews were able to ventilate the building and remove the smoke from the fire.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 8/5/22
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to fire at an apartment complex
GFR crews battle structure fire
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 10-year-old girl