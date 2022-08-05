Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night.
The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue.
A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen.
Crews were able to ventilate the building and remove the smoke from the fire.
