Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange.

The driver of the truck was attempting to make a U-turn.

Troopers say the driver and passenger from the pickup truck were not hurt, while the sedan’s driver suffered minor injuries.

