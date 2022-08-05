Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange.

The driver of the truck was attempting to make a U-turn.

Troopers say the driver and passenger from the pickup truck were not hurt, while the sedan’s driver suffered minor injuries.

