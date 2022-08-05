Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th

GNV town hall meeting is set to take place on August 8th.
GNV town hall meeting is set to take place on August 8th.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning.

Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development Director will be at the meeting to propose revising the single-family land use category to include small-scale multifamily development.

Many other city officials will be in attendance including the Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations, the Gainesville Interim City Manager, the Chief Customer Officer of GRU, and more.

This meeting will take place at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 630 NW 2nd St.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

A Florida Power and Light Company truck supports a power pole that awaits repair after it was...
REPORT: FPL used “dark money” to influence Florida Senate race in Gainesville
Mount Dora High JROTC has won the national Silver Star award for the fifth time in the past...
Mount Dora High JROTC wins national Silver Star Community Service award
The Florida Python Challenge kicked off Friday morning with over 800 participants from around...
FWC and First Lady Casey DeSantis launch the Florida Python Challenge
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 8/5/22