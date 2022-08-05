Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning.

Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development Director will be at the meeting to propose revising the single-family land use category to include small-scale multifamily development.

Many other city officials will be in attendance including the Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations, the Gainesville Interim City Manager, the Chief Customer Officer of GRU, and more.

This meeting will take place at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 630 NW 2nd St.

