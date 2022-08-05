Gator secondary a potential strength this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.

One area of strength this season could be the secondary. Last year, the Gators gave up 19 passing touchdowns in 13 games, nine fewer than they did in 2020 in one additional game.

Rashad Torrence, Tre’Vez Johnson, and Trey Dean are among those returning at safety. At corner, Florida has Jason Marshall and Jaydon Hill (once he’s fully recovered from an ACL injury). Plus, the freshman class includes highly-touted Kamari Wilson (safety) and Devin Moore (cornerback).

Torrence wants to be a part of getting Florida back to “DBU” status and feels the team is making progress.

“Since the beginning of the spring and going through the summer and then in training camp now, the installs have become easier just because of the repetition that we’ve had and the numerous times that we’ve gone over the same calls and plays,” said Torrence.

Running back Nay’Quan Wright has enjoyed the fact that every aspect of Billy Napier’s training camp has a purpose.

“Every hour is documented. Whether it’s a restroom break, that’s documented. Everything, whether it’s a lunch break, whether it’s walk through interviews, that’s documented,” said Wright. “So I think that’s good. That just helps the discipline and it also helps create a routine so when the season gets here, and then you incorporate classes, everything Just flows along.”

“I think you have to get consumed with the work,” said Napier, who will coach his first game with the Gators on Sept. 3 at home versus Utah. “A lot of times, everyone wants to get consumed with the destination. I really believe in creating urgency and focus. We’ll look up here in a little bit, but right now, we have to stay in the present and focus on the work that’s in front of us.”

Florida intercepted nine passes last season, led by Torrence’s three. Players who accounted for six of those nine picks are back this season.

