Lake City proposes new city manager candidate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders have searched far and wide for a new city manager and it turns out he might have been in town all along.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steven Witt mentioned he had talked with Interim Manager Paul Dyal about taking the permanent position.

Council member Jake Hill moved to hire Dyal.

While no one objected, others said they want to make sure they include the recruiting firm in the process.

Eventually, they voted to table Hill’s motion until the next meeting.

